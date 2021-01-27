Driver accused in Portland road rampage pleads not guilty to murder, assault

Accidents and Crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court documents say a motorist accused of hitting pedestrians, bicyclists and killing a 77-year-old woman Monday in Portland has pleaded not guilty to murder and has given detectives bizarre explanations about the incident.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Rivas initially claimed his Honda Element was having brake problems and that he was searching for an auto repair shop. He also suggested people injured could have been inflicted by “another, similar looking” Honda car that was not his.

Rivas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder, seven counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and six counts of assault.

