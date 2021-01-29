Lakeview man killed in crash on icy Highway 31

Accidents and Crashes

SILVER LAKE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 55-year-old Lakeview man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 31 in Lake County, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 8:40 p.m. to the crash near milepost 33 on the highway, Capt. Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Kenneth Wolfe III was driving a Dodge Dakota southbound and lost control on the icy road. The pickup left the roadway and overturned.

Wolfe sustained fatal injuries in the crash, Fox said.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and EMS, and ODOT.