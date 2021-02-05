Skip to Content
Avalanche kills Ashland skier in Northern California’s backcountry

Mount Shasta Avalanche Center
ETNA, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche in California’s northern backcountry has killed an Oregon skier near a remote peak.

The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center says 35-year-old Brook Golling of Ashland was with a snowboarding friend when they were caught in an avalanche Wednesday near Etna Summit in Siskyou County.

Golling was pinned against a tree and buried, and 37-year-old Ben Koerber, also of Ashland, was swept downhill and partially buried. He managed to dig out his friend, but he was unable to revive him.

A search and rescue team recovered Golling's body on Thursday.

The avalanche center says the men were experienced backcountry skiers and had necessary gear.

More details: https://www.shastaavalanche.org/avalanche-observation/etna-summit-avalanche-fatality#/all

