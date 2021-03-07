Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Multi-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 26 on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A multiple-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 26 in both directions Sunday afternoon on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 81, about 10 miles east of the junction with state Highway 216, ODOT spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

A 15-mile stretch of the highway was closed, between mileposts 81 and 96.

"Expect lengthy delays," Davey warned in a brief alert, noting that updates on detour information were in the works. Multiple air ambulances reportedly were called to the crash scene.

