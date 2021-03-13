NE Bend vehicle-bicycle collision closes Third Street

Accidents and Crashes

Police say closure is likely to last several hours, avoid the area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A vehicle and bicyclist collided at a northeast Bend intersection late Saturday afternoon, sending the cyclist to the hospital with apparently serious injuries and closing Northeast Third Street, police said.

The crash was reported just before 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Olney Avenue, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Police closed the highway in both directions on Third Street between Revere and Norton avenues, Jones said, adding that the road is expected to be “closed for several hours.”

“Please avoid the area if possible,” the lieutenant said.

ODOT advised detours were in place but to expect congestion.

We have a reporter on scene and will have more information as available. Follow traffic updates on KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page.