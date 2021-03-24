DCSO SAR volunteers come to aid of 2 motorists stuck in snow S. of Bend

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two motorists whose pickup truck got stuck in the snow south of Bend Tuesday evening were rescued by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers using the agency’s ARGO tracked vehicle.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 6:20 p.m. from the 44-year-old Bend man who reported his Dodge pickup was stuck in the snow near Forest Service Road 9710, south of Bend and east of Highway 97, said Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

The man reported he was with a juvenile family member and requested assistance getting back to town.

Two SAR volunteers left around 8 p.m. to assist the pair, Myers said. They drive down the Forest Service road as far it was safe to do so, then unloaded the ARGO tracked vehicle.

The volunteers then traveled about 5 ½ miles in the ARGO, arriving at the stuck pickup just after 9 p.m., and brought the two back to Bend, Myers said.