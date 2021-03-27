Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 26 north of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A motorcycle rider was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his rear tire locked up and the motorcycle skidded and rolled several times on U.S. Highway 26 north of Prineville, Oregon State Police reported Sunday.
Christopher Michael Hulon, 46, was riding a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle, heading west with a large group of motorcyclists, when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at milepost 24.5, about two miles north of Prineville, troopers said.
The rear tire locked up for an unknown reason and the motorcycle went into a skid, rolling several times, they said.
Hulon was flown by AirLink helicopter to St. Charles Bend after the crash, which shut down the highway for about an hour. OSP did not provide Hulon's hometown and a condition report from St. Charles was not available Sunday.
Prineville police, the Crook County Sheriff's Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue, ODOT and Steve's Towing assisted at the scene.
Detours were established until the highway was cleared by about 3:30 p.m.
Is there any update yet?
Don’t see one as of yet. When OSP is primary agency, crashes that don’t result in a fatality often do not bring a news release, only some log notes later if we request them.
Also, report on the child rapists that have been arrested in the last 10 days in Central Oregon. It is your job! This is pathetic
Nope, I know our job. NO one anywhere reports on every such arrest, often involving family members. Not sure why you expect that, but it’s not going to happen. Feel free to start a blog with all the publicly available info on every case, good luck with that.