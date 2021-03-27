Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 26 north of Prineville

Accidents and Crashes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A motorcycle rider was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his rear tire locked up and the motorcycle skidded and rolled several times on U.S. Highway 26 north of Prineville, Oregon State Police reported Sunday.

Christopher Michael Hulon, 46, was riding a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle, heading west with a large group of motorcyclists, when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at milepost 24.5, about two miles north of Prineville, troopers said.

The rear tire locked up for an unknown reason and the motorcycle went into a skid, rolling several times, they said.

Hulon was flown by AirLink helicopter to St. Charles Bend after the crash, which shut down the highway for about an hour. OSP did not provide Hulon's hometown and a condition report from St. Charles was not available Sunday.

Prineville police, the Crook County Sheriff's Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue, ODOT and Steve's Towing assisted at the scene.

Detours were established until the highway was cleared by about 3:30 p.m.