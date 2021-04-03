Man walking on Eugene railroad tracks struck and killed by train

Accidents and Crashes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man walking on the railroad tracks in Eugene was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon.

At 2:44 p.m. Friday, a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard.

The train's crew had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency brakes. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck.

Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response.

The man, in his mid-50s, died and police withheld his name until his family is notified.