Wash. state cyclist struck by car, seriously injured on Hwy. 97 south of Redmond

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: Details from Oregon State Police; correcting lane of travel)

Early-morning crash closed highway; cyclist flown to hospital

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state man riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond was struck by a car and seriously injured early Wednesday morning, prompting closure of the highway, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, ODOT and Redmond Fire and Rescue responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the reported crash in the 6400 block of South Highway 97, fire Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.

Crews arrived to find a semi-conscious adult bicyclist in the middle of the southbound lanes, Brown said.

State Police said an investigation determined that a 41-year-old Washington state man was riding a bike southbound in the inside, "A" lane when he was struck by a southbound car driven by a 19-year-old Redmond resident.

“This area of the highway is not lighted and (the cyclist) was wearing dark-colored clothing, headphones and had no visible lights,” OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

Fire medics treated the bicyclist for potentially life-threatening injuries, then transferred care to a Life Flight air ambulance crew that took him to St. Charles Bend.

The car’s driver had minor injuries and chose to seek medical attention on their own, if needed, Brown said

The crash closed the highway in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours at Quarry Avenue, near milepost 125, authorities said.