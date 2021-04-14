Wash. state cyclist struck by car, seriously injured on Hwy. 97 south of Redmond
(Update: Details from Oregon State Police; correcting lane of travel)
Early-morning crash closed highway; cyclist flown to hospital
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state man riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond was struck by a car and seriously injured early Wednesday morning, prompting closure of the highway, authorities said.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, ODOT and Redmond Fire and Rescue responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the reported crash in the 6400 block of South Highway 97, fire Battalion Chief Ken Brown said.
Crews arrived to find a semi-conscious adult bicyclist in the middle of the southbound lanes, Brown said.
State Police said an investigation determined that a 41-year-old Washington state man was riding a bike southbound in the inside, "A" lane when he was struck by a southbound car driven by a 19-year-old Redmond resident.
“This area of the highway is not lighted and (the cyclist) was wearing dark-colored clothing, headphones and had no visible lights,” OSP Captain Tim Fox said.
Fire medics treated the bicyclist for potentially life-threatening injuries, then transferred care to a Life Flight air ambulance crew that took him to St. Charles Bend.
The car’s driver had minor injuries and chose to seek medical attention on their own, if needed, Brown said
The crash closed the highway in both directions for about 2 1/2 hours at Quarry Avenue, near milepost 125, authorities said.
Comments
17 Comments
I want to be a bike commuter. I really do. But unfortunately I’ve been struck by two vehicles while in the bike lane over the course of 6 years, one leading to a hospitalization. It doesn’t matter how cautious, attentive or vigilant I am. The Semi-truck driver that is on the last hour of his haul and makes a simple mistake, easily ends my life.
So from a risk perspective, I have to commute in a vehicle. It gives me more protection from the mistakes of other drivers around me.
In no circumstances would I ever commute on a bike on 97. Seems like a death sentence.
Ah, yea. And it’s especially hazardous at 3:30AM!
I’d love to have a little Vespa for commuting, but I have to cross both directions of Hwy 97 and it wouldn’t take long for someone to smear me across the asphault. It’s discouraging that people don’t watch for peds, bikes or even motorcycles. Or worse, go out of their way to “swipe” them with their side mirror, which has happened to my jogger/cyclist friend many times. There aren’t enough bike lanes and they aren’t respected. You see people just parked in bike lanes all the time, which leads a bicyclist to have to swerve out into the traffic lane or up on the sidewalk to get around.
As a jogger/pedestrian, I’m experienced what bicyclists call “buzzing”, where they get their jollies off by approaching from behind at high speed, and passing you as close as possible with no prior warning. Lots of jerks in all communities.
I hear you. Travelling by bicycle on a roadway with automobiles is the equivalent size/weight differential as travelling by car would be if all the other vehicles were 80,000 pound semis doing 120 MPH. Too much for my level of risk tolerance.
I’m all for the bike’s but they don’t follow the law’s as they apply to them as well as the vehicles they run stop signs Law enforcement needs to crack down on the bike ridders
I completely agree. It’s not always the vehicles fault. Don’t know in the case. Motorcyclists are the same. Hope he heals quickly.
In Oregon and a few other states, bicyclists can legally run stop signs.
Yes and running stop signs is always best😳
No common sense anymore
Not at full speed. They must slow. The law is only to make it so they don’t have to get off their bike.
But we can almost guarantee that the motor vehicle was exceeding the speed limit as almost all do.
Vehicles are usually going 75MPH through there.
Glad the cyclist wasn’t killed. No lights, headphones, dark clothes at 3:30 a.m. on US 97 is not a good combo.
It’s well into the category of reckless disregard for one’s own safety that’s for sure.
“This area of the highway is not lighted and (the cyclist) was wearing dark-colored clothing, headphones and had no visible lights,” I wish he had been properly equipped.
Hey Barney will you have the guts to allow this comment?
Based on the photo it is very clear you are falsifying information about the rider being in the right hand travel lane. Us who drove past him saw him in the middle lane and on the highway. Your creating a narrative of the driver was in the wrong which is not the case. It must be nice having a job with no accountability for lying your way to make money.
Guts? We always want to be accurate, that takes no ‘guts.’ OSP said he was in the ‘A’ lane, and apparently I misunderstood that was the inside lane. Story will be corrected, and unlike most news organizations, we put a line atop updated or corrected stories, saying what was changed. That’s transparency, which I guess takes “guts” in some eys.
Our apologies for the error.