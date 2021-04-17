2-vehicle Bend Parkway crash injures 4; OSP seeks witnesses

Accidents and Crashes

Third vehicle, a black pickup, seen stopping, then leaving

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-vehicle crash on the Bend Parkway near Murphy Road sent four people to the hospital late Friday night, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers requested contact from any witnesses to the crash or who saw a third vehicle stop, then leave the scene.

Troopers, Bend police and fire medics responded around 11 p.m. to the crash on Highway 97 near milepost 141, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Subaru Legacy driven by a 25-year-old Bend man was heading south and collided with a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 45-year-old Bend woman.

Both drivers and two passengers in the Jeep, from California and Idaho, were taken to St. Charles Bend. A hospital house supervisor said the Subaru driver was treated and released and the Jeep driver was listed in good condition Saturday. She said the two passengers were not listed in the hospital’s patient directory.

The crash and investigation shut down the southbound lanes of the parkway for a time, and a detour was in place.

Fox said OSP received information that a black pickup truck was in the area at the time of the crash and stopped at the scene, but left before first responders arrived, continuing south on Highway 97.

OSP would like to talk to occupants of the pickup, Fox said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or any of the events involving the pickup was asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-0776 and leave information for Sergeant Caleb Ratliff, in reference to Case No. SP21-099724.