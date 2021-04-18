Seattle woman injured during Smith Rock hike, prompting rescue

Accidents and Crashes

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Seattle woman was injured Sunday afternoon on a hike on Misery Ridge at Smith Rock State Park, prompting a rescue effort, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

County dispatchers got a 911 call just after 1 p.m. from the 36-year-old woman, who said she was near the Misery Ridge outlook and could not walk any farther without assistance, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

Ten Sheriff’s Search and rescue volunteers, a deputy and Redmond Fire medics responded to the scene, Joye said.

The Redmond medics hiked up to the woman and began providing care, while the SAR volunteers hiked up to the woman’s location, the deputy said. They placed her in a wheeled litter and brought her down the Misery Ridge Trail to a waiting ambulance, which took her to St. Charles Redmond.