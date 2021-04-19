Family members mourn, remember Highway 97 crash victim

Accidents and Crashes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The family of Jeremy James is now in mourning.

James, a Washington state resident, died after his bike was struck by a car early last Wednesday morning on Highway 97, just south of Redmond.

James' sister, Jennifer Cross, said in a comment posted to KTVZ.COM last week she did not know why James, who was 41, was biking on the highway early that morning.

"I do know that it was his only way to get around," she wrote.

"I’m in such disbelief," she added. "He was very loved. We are going to miss him so much."

His mother, Lori Cross added, "He was my first born. He made me a mom. I still can’t believe he’s gone and gone the way he went."

His family also said James loved music and to sing karaoke.

