Pedestrian struck, injured crossing Bend Parkway, taken to hospital

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck at a Bend Parkway crosswalk Wednesday afternoon and taken by Bend Fire medics to St. Charles Bend, police said.

Police responded around 4:40 p.m. to the reported crash at Highway 97 and Reed Lane, Lt. Bob Jones said.

Officers learned the pedestrian, a 42-year-old Bend man, was crossing the highway in the Reed Lane crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck headed south in the fast lane and driven by a 27-year Bend resident.

North and southbound lanes of the highway were closed after the crash for less than an hour, Jones said. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with law enforcement, he added.

Jones had no initial details on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.