Prineville 19-year-old crashes car into irrigation canal, jailed on DUII, reckless driving charges

Accidents and Crashes

Deputies say he was on phone with girlfriend, failed to negotiate curve

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old Prineville man who crashed his car into an irrigation canal west of Prineville on Saturday afternoon was arrested and jailed on DUII and reckless driving charges, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Northwest O’Neil Highway, Sergeant Jacob Childers said. The 911 caller reported a small gold sedan had driven off the road and crashed into a canal.

Arriving deputies found the Mazda partially submerged in the irrigation ditch on the north side of the highway, Childers said. It was facing west and had significant damage, indicating it had rolled before landing in the canal.

Deputies contacted the driver and lone occupant of the car, who had been able to get out on his own and said he was not hurt, declining medical care.

Deputies determined the driver had been heading east when he tried to negotiate a curve, while on the phone with his girlfriend, Childers said. He over-corrected, crossed the oncoming travel lane and drive of the road on the westbound shoulder. The car rolled, landing upright in the canal.

Childers said the 19-year-old smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking. A large, half-consumed bottle of vodka was found in the car.

The man provided breath samples that determined a blood-alcohol concentration of .24, three times the legal limit for someone over 21, Childers said. He was lodged in the county jail on the charges, with bail set at $20,000.