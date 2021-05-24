Search finds missing fisherman in SW Oregon woods after more than 2 weeks

Accidents and Crashes

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A fisherman missing for more than two weeks in the wilderness of southwestern Oregon has been found alive.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook posting that search and rescue crews found 69-year-old Harry Burleigh in the Umpqua National Forest Sunday afternoon.

KOIN reports Burleigh’s wife reported him missing on Friday, May 7, after he didn’t return from a fishing trip to Twin Lakes the day before. Authorities had been combing the forest for Burleigh and had found his vehicle May 8 at a trailhead.

At about 3 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said Burleigh found was walking and complaining of minor pain, but he was in stable condition. A helicopter transported him to a hospital for an evaluation.