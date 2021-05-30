Three people killed, fourth seriously injured in Hwy. 58 crash west of Oakridge

Accidents and Crashes

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured Sunday when an Oakridge man passing in a no-passing zone on state Highway 58 west of Oakridge collided with a minivan and an oncoming car, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 10:15 a.m. to the reported crash near milepost 28, about eight miles west of Oakridge, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 31-year-old Oakridge man was driving a Ford Taurus heading west, passing in a no-passing zone, when his car collided with a Chrysler Town and Country, also heading west and driven by a 63-year-old Oakridge man, Fox said.

The Taurus then collided with an eastbound Mazda 3. Fox said three people in the Mazda sustained fatal injuries. A fourth occupant was seriously injured and flown to a hospital by air ambulance.

The Ford driver was taken to the hospital. The minivan driver later went to the hospital for treatment.

Names of the victims were withheld pending family notification, as the investigation continues.