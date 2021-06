Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed the Bend Parkway late Thursday afternoon, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. between the Empire Avenue offramp and Highway 20 interchange.

ODOT's TripCheck page urged motorists to use an alternate route until the crash near milepost 135 could be cleared.

We'll have more details as available.