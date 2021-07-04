DCSO Search and Rescue comes to the aid of injured Smith Rock hiker

Accidents and Crashes

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man injured during a hike at Smith Rock State Park was assisted Sunday by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers and deputies.

A Special Services deputy was dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the injured hiker, who was unable to walk back to the parking lot on his own, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Thirteen SAR volunteers and two Special Services deputies assisted in rescuing the 35-year-old man, who was located on the back side of the park, near Monkey Faze, Zook said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded with their raft, which was used to ferry rescuers across the Crooked River, so they could reach the patient more quickly, the deputy said.

Volunteers reached the man, evaluated his medical condition and placed him in a wheeled litter, which was carried down to the river and ferried across the river by raft.

Zook said the hiker declined an ambulance trip and chose to seek further medical treatment on his own.