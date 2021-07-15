Tragedy at the track: Jockey killed in fall from horse at Crooked River Roundup Horse Races

Accidents and Crashes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Tragedy struck in the first race of the return of the Crooked River Roundup Horse Races Wednesday evening when a jockey fell off his horse as it hit the railing and was fatally injured, witnesses said.

Attendee Challey Becker, sitting on the north end of the grandstands, said the first race of the four-day meet, which was called off last year due to COVID-19, started late because the jockey’s horse “seemed a bit agitated…. wasn’t listening” to the rider.

Another audience member, Julie Story, said the 2-year-old horse “seemed to have trouble calming down and took off with the jockey as they walked before the race started.”

The first race was short, just 250 yards, and midway through, witnesses said the horse went up against the railing and the rider fell off, and possibly hit the railing.

While authorities had not issued any announcement by mid-morning, the horse racing site Horse Racing Nation identified the rider as journeyman jockey Eduardo Gutierrez Sosa, who had ridden more than 2,500 starts at small tracks around the Northwest and in nearby states.

The website said a video from the grandstand showed Gutierrez Sosa losing control of his horse, Godfather Advice, who had space for himself in mid-pack when he skimmed the rail. The rider may have landed head-first on the infield side of the rail.

Becker told NewsChannel 21, “It looked like he (the jockey) hit the railing, and when he hit the ground, he didn’t move.”

The second race was delayed a half-hour, and after that race took place, the sad loudspeaker announcement was made by Race Director Doug Smith and that racing was canceled for the night. Smith told the packed audience that the Roundup board was heartbroken by what happened, also noting it was the first time in his more than 40 years with the event that a jockey had died.

Smith also told the audience that they could return for Thursday evening's race, with their Wednesday admission wristbands, and attend for half-price, the Central Oregonian reported.

While bettors at the pari-mutuel event could seek a refund, social media reports indicated many on hand instead lined up to donate the money to the jockey’s family.

The Crooked River Roundup board was meeting Thursday morning to discuss what occurred and how best to proceed. Many who had been on hand said they expected a tribute to take place, if the races resume as scheduled.

“It was shocking and sad to see this happen,” Story said. “Such a sad, sad event. I feel terrible for the jockey’s family.”

“Racing and being a jockey are risky things,” Becker said. “This was an unmistakably tragic accident.”