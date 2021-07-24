Bend motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 20W crash near Suttle Lake, OSP says

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 65-year-old Bend man was killed Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed on Highway 20W near Suttle Lake in Jefferson County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and medics responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the crash near milepost 88 west of Sisters, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Richard Cissna was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading west when he tried to avoid traffic that had slowed, lost control and crashed, Fox said.

Cissna sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the captain said.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Black Butte Ranch police and fire departments and ODOT. The crash and investigation closed the highway for some time.