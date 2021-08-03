Truck-RV crash closes Highway 97 north of Madras for several hours

Accidents and Crashes

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash involving an RV and semi-truck closed U.S. Highway 97 in the Cow Canyon area north of Madras for several hours Tuesday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near milepost 73 on the highway, about six miles south of the junction with U.S. Highway 197, ODOT said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the sheriff’s office was assisting Oregon State Police and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and that an air ambulance was summoned to the scene.

The sheriff and ODOT urged motorists to avoid the area due to an extensive closure.

The highway was still closed at noon, according to ODOT’s TripCheck, but ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy said efforts were underway to get one lane cleared and open again.

We'll have more details as they are made available.