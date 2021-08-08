Brazilian man killed in pickup crash on Hwy. 126E east of Sisters

Accidents and Crashes

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 20-year-old man from Brazil, visiting Central Oregon for a horse event, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 126E east of Sisters, Oregon State Police said.

An OnStar-equipped vehicle’s automated device contacted Deschutes County 911 dispatchers around 5:45 a.m. Sunday to report a crash near milepost 98 on the highway, between Sisters and Redmond, OSP reported.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District medics responded and found the driver and lone occupant, Gabriel Pinto Da Costa, had died, troopers said.

An investigation found that Da Costa was heading west when his 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup left the highway for unknown reasons, crashed through a fence and struck a tree, OSP said.

Troopers said he was in Sisters for a cutting horse clinic at an area ranch, but had no further information.