Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured mtn. biker

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A dozen Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers helped an injured mountain bike rider near Virginia Meissner Sno-Park on Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

Deschutes County 911 got a call around 12:30 p.m. from a man reporting the injured mountain biker, a 41-year-old Anacortes, Washington woman, on Swede Ridge Loop, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Dispatchers were able to obtain coordinates for the woman, and 12 SAR volunteers and a deputy responded to the scene The deputy arrived at the woman’s location around 1:30 p.m., with SAR volunteers arriving 20 minutes later.

The patient was evaluated by SAR medical team members and placed in a wheeled litter. She then was carried to a nearby Forest Service road, where SAR vehicles were parked.

The woman was given a ride to her vehicle and said she planned to seek further treatment on her own, Zook said.