Trash truck clips, pulls down power line in NE Bend; driver stays inside until safe to get out

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – There were some sparks and tense moments for a garbage truck driver Monday morning in northeast Bend when he clipped and took down a power line that fell onto the truck, but a fire official said he did the right thing by staying in the truck and calling for help.

The call for assistance came around 6:30 a.m. on Builders Street, an area of construction businesses off Boyd Acres Road, south of Empire Avenue, Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The Republic Services truck “caught the (power) feed drop to a building,” Derlacki said, pulling down a line. “There were sparks on the ground,” but nothing caught fire, unlike another incident a month ago when a recycling truck’s load of cardboard ignited.

“The driver saw a power line atop of them, called the office and stayed in the vehicle,” Derlacki said. “The power company was able to trip the transformer to get that guy out safely,” about 30 minutes after the accident, then crews made repairs to restore power to the building, which houses several construction companies.

“It’s a good thing he didn’t get out and stayed in” the cab, Derlacki said. “It’s a good reminder that if power lines are down, don’t step out of the vehicle. You could be a conduit for that power. Call 911, and we’ll work with the power company to get you out as quick as possible.”