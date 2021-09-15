Redmond police car heading to crash collides with pickup; no injuries, other driver cited

Accidents and Crashes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond police officer driving to a reported crash, lights and siren going, collided with a pickup truck in an intersection Wednesday morning, causing major damage to both vehicles but no injuries to either driver, officials said. The other driver was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. in the intersection of Southwest Canal Boulevard and Veterans Way as the Redmond officer was responding in a marked 2015 Ford Explorer to a reported single-vehicle injury crash at Southwest Canal Boulevard and Pumice Avenue, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, which was called in to investigate the crash.

The investigation found that the officer was heading south on Canal Boulevard, with lights and siren activated. As he approached the intersection with Veterans Way, Janes said, the southbound traffic signal was red, so he yielded and checked for cross traffic. But as the officer entered the intersection, he struck a westbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by a 43-year-old Bend man.

No injuries were reported, Janes said, but both vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The other driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Janes noted that state law requires a person to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, immediately driver to a position as near as possible and parallel to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway, clear of any intersection, stop and remain in such position until the emergency vehicle or ambulance has passed.