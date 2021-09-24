Bend man killed in Highway 20 SUV crash in Malheur County

Accidents and Crashes

BURNS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was killed Thursday when his SUV left U.S. Highway 20 east of Burns and crashed into a tree, Oregon State Police reported Friday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 10:45 a.m. to the reported crash near Milepost 181, in the area of Drinkwater Pass in Malheur County, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that John Lawrence, 51, was heading west at the wheel of a Hyundai Santa Fe when the SUV left the westbound road shoulder and struck the tree.

Lawrence sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash and investigation partially closed Highway 20 for about three hours.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation.