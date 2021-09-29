Woman drowns in Tumalo Creek above Tumalo Falls

Accidents and Crashes

Second rescue effort involves injured Smith Rock hiker

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman drowned at Tumalo Creek, above Tumalo Falls Wednesday afternoon, despite life-saving efforts at the scene, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

The report of a possible drowning and water rescue was received by dispatchers around 3:30 p.m., Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

Life-saving efforts, including CPR, were unsuccessful and the woman died at the scene, Janes reported. An air ambulance initially was called to the location but was canceled. More details were expected to be available later Wednesday.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called to that scene around the same time that SAR also was informed of an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park, Janes confirmed.

SAR crews, including a technical rope rescue team, were called to the back side of Misery Ridge, near Ranch of the Canyons, to assist a male hiker with an ankle injury, the sergeant said. The patient reportedly had left the scene by around 5 p.m.

