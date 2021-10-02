DCSO deputies, SAR search Deschutes River SW of Bend for missing kayaker

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A search by ground, water and air continued for a second day Saturday for a kayaker reported missing Friday evening on the Deschutes River southwest of Bend.

First responders headed to the reported water rescue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday after the kayaker was reported missing by others in his party, Deschutes County sheriff's Sergeant Nathan Garibay said Saturday..

A command post was established at the Meadow Camp day-use area.

The missing person's kayak and paddle were recovered during a search that continued until 2:30 a.m. Saturday and resumed after sunrise later Saturday morning.

Drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) were being used to help search the river and its banks, Garibay said.

We'll have more details as they are made available.