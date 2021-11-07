Mother, 2-year-old daughter survive 50-foot fall at Multnomah Falls

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KTVZ) — A mother and her 2-year-old daughter fell about 50 feet on Sunday while hiking at Multnomah Falls, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Both are expected to be okay, KGW reported.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived at the falls east of Portland around 12:20 p.m. after being called about the two hikers falling near the trail. The mother and daughter were assisted by other hikers, including an off-duty ER doctor.

The mother and daughter were being taken to a hospital to be treated, but neither of their conditions is considered life-threatening. the sheriff's office said in an emailed statement.

Deputies said the toddler started to slip off one of the main trails and when her mother tried to help, both fell about 50 feet into a creek. Hikers and others on scene rushed to help them.

"MCSO would like to thank the bystanders for their assistance while emergency personnel were en route," the statement added.