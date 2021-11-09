‘Very lucky’ driver escapes injury when freight train clips SUV north of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A driver escaped injury when the front of his SUV was struck by a freight train north of Bend Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 132, about 1 ½ miles south of the Deschutes Market Road overpass, around 12:20 p.m. A Deschutes County sheriff’s sergeant said the driver “wasn’t paying attention” and was “very lucky” he was not hurt.

The northbound train, heading from California to Pasco, Washington, was going about 50 mph when it struck the vehicle, BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said. The locomotive had “minimal damage” to the step area, as the train “just barely grazed” the SUV,” Melonas said, but the tracks were shut down for about two hours for the investigation and inspection of the train and tracks.

The closure caused “minimal delays” on the route, which is traveled by about a half-dozen trains a day, Melonas said.