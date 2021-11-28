Smith Rock climber injured, prompting Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue effort

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman was injured when she struck her head while climbing at Smith Rock State Park on Sunday morning, prompting a rescue effort, authorities said.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteer climbing in the area of the Dihedrals informed a Special Services deputy he had come upon an injured climber needing assistance on a route known as “Darkness at Noon,” according to Deputy Donny Patterson, assistant SAR coordinator.

They learned from another member of the injured woman's climbing party that the 42-year-old woman slid down a climbing rope and struck her head as she was climbing back up, Patterson said.

The SAR member stayed on the scene to assist until more help arrived. Due to the climber’s location, a wheeled litter rescue was required, Patterson said.

A Special Services deputy headed to the park as other SAR volunteers were called out to assist, and 10 responded.

When the SAR members arrived, the medical team began caring for and preparing the injured climber tor transport by wheeled litter. The SAR teams and a state park employee began moving the climber down through some rough terrain, eventually reaching the canyon floor and footbridge, Patterson said. She was then brought out of the canyon to a waiting Redmond Fire & Rescue ambulance.

“This was a team effort,” Patterson wrote in a news release, “and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Redmond Fire and the Oregon State Parks for their assistance in this rescue.”