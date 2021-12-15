Snowfall makes for slick roads, crashes around High Desert, state; Hwy. 97 reopens near Sunriver

(Update: Hwy. 97 reopens; more crashes reported)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The first widespread snowstorm of the season for much of the Bend area and Deschutes County led to slick roads and crashes on Wednesday, one of which closed southbound Highway 97 near Sunriver.

ODOT reported southbound lanes were closed at milepost 154, just south of the Sunriver exit, due to the multi-vehicle crash, reported around 12:20 p.m. Two semi-trucks reportedly were involved in a secondary crash in the backed-up traffic.

“Blowing snow is causing low visibility conditions – use caution,” ODOT’s Peter Murphy advised.

ODOT Trip Check indicated the lanes reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

Also south of Bend, a jackknifed semi-truck reportedly full of apples and pears had its trailer breached, according to OSP. And another crash was reported in the area of Spring River and Stellar roads south of Sunriver.

On Bend's Westside, police advised motorists Wednesday afternoon to stay out of the area of Northwest Ninth Street and Trenton Avenue and use alternate routes due to "multiple vehicle crashes."

Oregon’s winter weather travel woes were widespread. ODOT also warned drivers on I-5 between Ashland and the California border at midday Wednesday to "prepare for severe winter driving due to blizzard conditions" over Siskiyou Summit, along with full chain requirements.

"Driving conditions in California are also harsh," the agency warned, "so expect more of the same in the corridor from south Ashland to Redding."

The Portland area also saw snow-covered roads in some places Wednesday after an icy Tuesday that led to school delays.

Check our road conditions webcams page and ODOT TripCheck page for the latest traffic updates and live webcams.