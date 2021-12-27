Propane truck overturns in Terrebonne; leak prompts evacuation of 15 homes

It fell on side with valves, so it took four hours to stop leak; power cut off, propane levels monitored

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A propane delivery truck slid off an embankment and rolled onto its side next to a home in a Terrebonne cul-de-sac late Monday morning. A resulting propane leak prompted evacuation of 15 homes and a power shutoff until it was stopped four hours later, an official said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue was called to the 100 block of Central Avenue about 11:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Puller said.

The driver was uninjured, but the Ed Staub & Sons propane truck had rolled onto the side where the truck’s valves are located, making for a lengthier process to stop the leak, Puller said.

Pacific Power crews were called out to turn off the power and reduce the risk of an explosion, he said. Deschutes County Public Works also assisted at the scene.

Propane is heavier than air, so unlike natural gas, it doesn’t rise into the atmosphere, but instead can go into low-lying areas such as crawlspaces and build up, Puller said.

Puller said they reached out to the regional hazardous material team in Salem for guidance as they monitored and assessed the leak.

After the leak was stopped, fire crews needed to go in and check homes with gas monitors to be cleared and ensure no propane has accumulated before power is restored. Otherwise, he said, if a water heater’s pilot light were to ignite, for example, an explosion could result.

The toppled propane truck also needed to be put back on its wheels and the leak confirmed to be stopped.

On a very cold day, evacuated residents were staying with friends or family. Puller said officials were concerned for a time the American Red Cross might need to put up the evacuees up at a motel overnight. But with the leak stopped, they should be back home later in the day, he said.