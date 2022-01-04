Three Redmond residents killed in pickup-truck crash on icy Hwy. 97 near Crooked River Bridge

OSP says pickup driver was passing, lost control

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Redmond residents were killed Monday night when a pickup truck driver lost control while passing on icy Highway 97 north of Terrebonne and it slid into the oncoming lane, colliding with a utility truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 113, just south of the “High Bridge” over the Crooked River Gorge.

A preliminary investigation found that Jared Lewis, 39, was driving north in a Dodge Durango with two passengers and lost control while passing on the icy roadway, troopers said.

The pickup spun broadside into the southbound lane, where it collided with an International 749 utility truck driven by a 26-year-old Bandon man, OSP said. Troopers said he was traveling with several utility vehicles from Washington state to California.

Lewis and his passengers, Kristopher Frisbee, 44, and Heather Good, 40, sustained fatal injuries, troopers said. The utility truck driver was uninjured, they added.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 97 at the crash scene for about five hours, the agency said.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire Department and ODOT.

Jordan Williams will have more on the fatal crash in a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.