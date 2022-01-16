DCSO Search and Rescue comes to assist of injured cross-country skier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A half-dozen Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers on snowshoes and a deputy came to the assistance of an injured cross-country skier west of Bend on Sunday.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 11:30 a.m. regarding an injured skier between Swampy Lakes and Virginia Meissner sno-parks, said sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant SAR coordinator.

A deputy called the reporting party, who said the 31-year-old Redmond woman would need help getting to the Swampy Lakes parking lot, Joye said.

Six Search and Rescue volunteers and a Special Services deputy responded to the call. The volunteers reached the woman around 12:30 p.m.

Members of the medical team assessed the woman’s condition and provided aid, then placed her in a litter and carried her to the highway, Joye said. She was helped into a personal vehicle, telling SAR she would seek her own medical care.