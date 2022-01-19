Vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Highway 97 north of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A vehicle-pedestrian crash closed all lanes of U.S. Highway 97 about six miles north of Bend Wednesday night, authorities said.

There were few initial details, but the crash was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 8300 block of South Highway 97.

The crash occurred at milepost 129, south of the intersection with 61st Street, ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said.

"Expect lengthy delays in the area for the next few hours as incident responders work at the scene," Davey said, urging motorists to track TripCheck.

Check our ODOT TripCheck page for updates.

Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes confirmed the vehicle-pedestrian crash. Further details are likely to come from Oregon State Police.

We'll have updates as we receive them.