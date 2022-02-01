Skip to Content
Two-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 in La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 on the south end of La Pine Tuesday evening, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. and reportedly sent both vehicles into the ditch near milepost 169, north of Jackpine Loop and the junction with state Highway 31.

ODOT’s TripCheck indicated the highway was closed and urged motorists to use alternate routes.

We’ll have more information as available.

Traffic backed up on southbound Highway 97 in La Pine after crash Tuesday evening
