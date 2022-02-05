Crash involving semi closes Highway 26 south of Mount Hood for several hours

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) – One or more crashes, one involving a jackknifed semi-truck, blocked U.S. Highway 26 for several hours south of Mount Hood on Saturday, ODOT said.

A motorist in the area said the closure began just before 7:30 a.m., and a photo shared with NewsChannel 21 showed a jackknifed semi and two other damaged vehicles beside it, one apparently having collided with the rear trailer, about nine miles south of the junction with Oregon Highway 35.

ODOT’s TripCheck showed a backed up line of traffic at Frog Lake, where eastbound traffic was stopped, five miles south of the intersection with Oregon 35 (the Mount Hood Highway).

It also indicated a closure due to a crash at milepost 64, two miles farther south, and another two miles south of that, at milepost 66.5. The closures were still in place in the noon hour, according to ODOT.

We’re awaiting further details from ODOT, Oregon State Police or Warm Springs Tribal Police.