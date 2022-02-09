Bend motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 31 in Lake County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motorcyclist from Bend, riding on state Highway 31 in Lake County, was killed Tuesday afternoon when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 4:50 p.m. to the reported crash on Highway 31 near milepost 65 that claimed the life of Trustin Hudson, 39.

State Police said a preliminary investigation found that Hudson was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading north when the crash occurred. He sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.

Hudson's Facebook page, filling with sad notes Wednesday, indicated he attended Mountain View High School and Central Oregon Community College and was from Yachats on the Oregon coast. He was the owner and founder of Harley Daniel Painter, a professional painting firm.