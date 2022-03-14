Snowmobiler from Texas dies after crashing into tree near Wanoga Sno-Park

Life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A snowmobiler from Texas suffered fatal injuries late Sunday afternoon when he crashed into a tree near Wanoga Sno-Park west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

County 911 dispatchers got a call shortly after 5 p.m. about the injured snowmobile rider who struck a tree about a mile into the forested area southwest of the Wanoga Sno-Park parking lot, said Deputy Donny Patterson, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

It was reported the injured rider had been wearing a helmet and protective clothing when the crash occurred, but still sustained serious injuries and was unresponsive and not breathing, Patterson said.

Life-saving efforts were performed on the scene by an off-duty ICU nurse who was riding with the injured party, the deputy said.

Several deputies responded to the scene, as well as Bend Fire & Rescue medics. Patterson said a deputy with the sheriff’s office Special Services Division sent out a page for the Sheriff’s SAR snowmobile and medical teams to respond, as well as an AirLink helicopter.

A U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement officer was in the area and also responded to the sno-park to assist, Patterson said.

A landing zone was quickly established so the AirLink helicopter could land in the parking lot.

Members of the injured man’s party decided to put him onto another snowmobile and bring him to the parking lot to meet the paramedics, who continued life-saving efforts. But the rider succumbed to his injuries, Patterson said.

The rider was identified as a 47-year-old man from Haslet, Texas, which is 15 miles from Fort Worth.

The sheriff’s office withheld his name Monday, pending family notifications.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jack Hirsh will have a report on the fatal crash on NewsChannel 21 at Five.