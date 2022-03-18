Redmond man, Lebanon woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 20 east of Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Lebanon woman and a Redmond man were killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home in Linn County that also sent to people to the hospital, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers said Tawni Anderson, 27, of Lebanon was driving a Mazda sedan heading east when she drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a Kia Sportage driven by Gary Peppering, 59, of Sisters.

Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, as was Peppering’s passenger, Greg Peterson, 56, of Redmond. Anderson’s passenger, Acea Anderson, 30, of Salem, and Peppering were injured and were taken to an area hospital.

Highway 20 was closed for more than three hours while the crash was investigated, troopers said. ODOT reported a local detour was in place.

OSP said the cause of the crash was under investigation, They were assisted at the scene by Sweet Home Fire and Rescue and ODOT.