Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue volunteers help injured mtn. biker on trail west of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers responded Wednesday afternoon to help a Nevada woman who suffered a broken arm while mountain biking on Kent’s Trail, west of Bend, deputies said.

A sheriff’s office Special Services deputy was dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to the injured rider on Kent’s Trail, near Phil’s Trailhead, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant SAR coordinator.

The deputy sent out a page for Search and Rescue volunteers to respond and a U.S. Forest Service officer also went to help, Zook said.

An off-duty medic came upon the injured rider, a 52-year-old woman from Reno, Nevada, and got in touch with the deputy about her status. She needed help getting back to the Phil’s Trailhead parking area, Zook said.

The SAR volunteers responded with a wheeled litter and reached the rider shortly before 1 p.m. They assed her condition and secured her broken arm, so she could be more comfortable transported on the wheeled litter, the deputy said.

The rider was placed in the litter and carried about two miles back to the parking area, where Bend Fire and Rescue was awaiting her arrival. Ultimately, Zook said, the woman decided to ride in her own vehicle to the hospital, rather than be transported by ambulance.