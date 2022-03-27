Driver crashes into Salem homeless camp, killing 4

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed into a homeless encampment in Salem in the middle of the night, killing four people and injuring three more, including the driver, the Salem Police Department said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 2 a.m. in the area of Front Street and Division Street Northeast, not far from the Willamette River, police said.

Two people who were at the encampment died at the scene. Four others were taken to Salem Health with with life-threatening injuries and two died at the hospital. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved, the conditions of those who remain hospitalized or said what caused the crash.

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:00 a.m. this morning, March 27, 2022, emergency responders from the Salem Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash into a homeless encampment in the area of Front and Division Streets NE.

Two individuals died at the scene. Four people from the encampment were transported to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries, two of whom later died at the hospital.

The driver of the involved vehicle was also transported by ambulance.

Front ST is closed between Union and D STS. Division ST is closed between Union and Commercial. Expect these closures to remain in place for the next several hours as the Salem Police Traffic Team investigates the incident.

No names of any of the individuals involved are being released at this time. Additional information will be released when available.