Air, ground search underway for missing snowboarder at Mt. Hood Meadows

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KTVZ) – An air and ground search was under way Wednesday for a Portland-area snowboarder missing in the area of the Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received information around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday of a missing snowboarder at the resort, identified as Ryan Mather, 30, of Aloha. He was reported missing by his girlfriend, who said he’d been snowboarding at Mt. Hood Meadows during the day and failed to return home.

Mather’s vehicle was found at the resort, and personnel from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Crag Rats and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol began a search for him.

Overnight search efforts proved unsuccessful. Deputies said Wednesday’s search will focus on areas around the Shooting Star Express chairlift, Mather’s last reported location as of late Tuesday morning. It includes access to some backcountry areas, deputies said.

Other entities joining in the search include Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Portland and Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Lane and Deschutes County sheriff’s offices and the Oregon Air National Guard.