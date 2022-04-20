SUV driver runs into Sunriver Marketplace post office; no injuries reported

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A woman who accidentally hit the gas crashed her SUV into the wall of the post office at the Sunriver Marketplace on Cottonwood Road Wednesday afternoon, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Sunriver Police Sgt. Stephen Lopez said police and fire crews responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. and found a woman in her 70s accidentally hit the gas, instead of the brake, and the SUV struck the front face of the store, in the area of the contract post office, causing only property damage.

People in the store were shaken, but no one was hurt.

And a store manager said it wasn't the first time -- in fact, this was the third car to crash into the building. The other crashes were in the deli area and by the men's restroom.

