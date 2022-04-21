COID canal breach south of Redmond causes flooding in area, shuts Young Avenue

About 20 residents get emergency alerts; some put sandbags around homes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A breach in an irrigation canal south of Redmond Wednesday night sent floodwaters across fields, closed Young Avenue and prompted emergency alerts and sandbagging efforts to protect some properties, authorities said.

The Central Oregon Irrigation District said the breach, reported shortly before 9 p.m. between Young Avenue and Canal Boulevard, prompted them to shut down the Pilot Butte Canal, which serves irrigators from the north end of Bend to Redmond and Terrebonne. There was no early word regarding the cause of the breach.

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Kalmbach said a few people were sandbagging around their homes after about 20 residents in the area near Young Avenue between Canal Boulevard and 61st Street were sent an emergency phone network alert that minor flooding was occurring and “they might want to take proper measures” to protect their property.

There was no word of any evacuations, though the water was several feet deep in some areas, Kalmbach said.

A clearer picture of the extent of the flooding was expected Thursday, after daybreak.