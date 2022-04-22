Two-vehicle crash sends 4 to hospital, including 2 children, closes Bend Parkway for hours
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A violent, two-vehicle crash closed the Bend Parkway for hours on Friday morning and sent both drivers and two injured children to St. Charles Bend, police reported.
Several callers to 911 dispatchers reported the crash around 8:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the parkway (Highway 97), just north of the Revere Avenue exit, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.
The two injured young children were taken to the hospital, while the drivers also sent to St. Charles to be evaluated and receive treatment, he said.
Juhnke said the parkway’s southbound lanes remained closed late Friday morning between Empire Avenue and the Revere Avenue on-ramp. All lanes were reopened by about 1 p.m.
The Bend Police crash reconstruction team was on scene, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police, Bend Fire & Rescue and ODOT crews.
Any witnesses to the crash were urged to call the county non-emergency number at 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with the crash reconstruction team.
Juhnke said police are not releasing more details on the vehicles or occupants at this time, while the crash reconstruction team works to determine the cause and factors involved.
33 Comments
Can we please have some speed and aggressive driving enforcement oh the Parkway?
I just mind my own business in the right lane going the speed limit, and let the crazies go sailing past me on the left.
That’s what I do. I might go 5 over, but certainly no more than that. I let them all zoom by me and get the tickets. I’ll go exactly the limit of I get a speed demon on my tail in the right lane.
BINGO
Good for you. Nothing worse than self appointed speed police.
10-4 on that—many parkway drivers think they’re in one of the Mad Max movies
I haven’t seen anyone getting pulled over on the Parkway in quite awhile.
Saw a car the other day miss the light to turn left onto wall from Portland. It briefly stopped to make sure there was no oncoming traffic, then rolled right through the red, disgustingly brazen. 45 is a limit on the parkway just like a red light, it’s high time police start treating it that way.
Why so long to move two cars?
Crash reconstruction.
Sorry for your inconvenience.
They do that in the case of fatalities or serious injuries. 🙁
what we need is stricter methods on citations, and losing your license. These people that are on their phones, or not focused on the road, shouldn’t be on the road at all.
👍 what I don’t understand is why do the police agencies have to have special grants to enforce this type of violation? Don’t we have any police that can do this? Their motor is to protect and serve. It’s time to start doing it!
The road simply is not big enough for everyone to get to work and school on time. Some us are just going to have to sacrifice and leave earlier in the morning if we want to live. Maybe that same group should just work late also in order to relieve some congestion on these painfully inadequate byways…..
Most drivers seem to treat the Parkway as an interstate highway. The police should regularly perform a traffic event that they did shortly after the Parkway opened: They had two officers drive the length of the Parkway side-by-side at 45 MPH, so nobody could speed and pass. Maybe people would get used to the posted speed limit again if the police did this often enough???
Zero tolerance speed enforcement by cameras with maximum fines might help. People say they want law and order but they refuse to put their money where their mouth is. Seems that they only want law enforcement for Antifa. Speeding, it’s a gateway offense!
Speed limit should be 55 on the parkway.
I say it should be 35 to reduce noise, wear and tear and accidents. The entire length of the parkway travel time would be 4 minutes greater at 35mph than at 55mph.
It was built for 45 mph and is not a highway. Also, if you haven’t noticed, people are regularly driving 60-80 mph on the parkway, so raising the limit is only going to raise that number. People are averaging 10+ miles over the speed limit on every street in town, despite the posted speed limit. Going faster is the opposite of a good answer to this problem. Follow the law and drive the posted speeds, and everyone will live a lot longer and be safer.
A lot of assumptions on what happened on this “violent” crash. Since no details were provided, we have no information on whether speed or distracted driving was involved. Maybe one driver braked for a squirrel and the other driver rear-ended him/her. Since the report did not state that any of the victims had life threatening injuries, maybe it wasn’t as violent as described.
The scene and wreckage underscored use of the word. Hopefully the vehicles’ safety features did prevent life-threatening injuries. No word yet.
Agree on your first point for sure. Lots of speculation based on personal biases happening here but no actual facts supporting them yet.
We have deleted several posts that went too far. But talking in general about safety concerns in light of a serious crash can be relevant.
Oregone ~ no. Just no. People drive too fast as it is. And you think increasing the speed limit another 10 miles… while people are merging and exiting onto city streets? Hmmm. No.
People need to leave earlier (instead of driving in excess of the speed limit), pay attention to the rules of the highway, not follow too close, and just be respectful of others.
Pretty straightforward.
Use any one of the distance and time calculators and find out how useless speeding really is while in town.
Prayers to those affected
I think to when I learned how to drive, the rule was to move to the left for merging traffic. If you have watched the traffic on the parkway or even on 97 between Bend and Redmond, you will notice that drivers do not always move over to allow merging traffic into the lane. The southbound on ramp at Revere is difficult enough being in the middle to end of a corner. Practice safe driving and make space for merging traffic. I don’t think being curious has caused any accidents lately.
Sorry, courteous.
A dozen auto speed cameras would pay for the North end reconstruction in only a few years.