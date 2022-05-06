Serious-injury crash closes stretch of NE 27th Street in Bend for several hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious-injury crash at a busy northeast Bend intersection Friday morning closed a stretch of 27th Street for several hours to conduct an investigation, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Conners Avenue and 27th Street, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The crash investigation closed 27th Street between Wells Acres and Neff roads, and motorists were urged to avoid the area. The street was expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

We’ll have more details as they are made available.