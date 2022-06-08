Small plane crashes during takeoff at Sunriver Airport; both occupants unhurt, police say

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people escaped injury when their small plane crashed during a takeoff attempt Wednesday evening at the Sunriver Airport, police said.

The crash of the single-engine Cessna was reported around 5:10 p.m., Sunriver Police Sgt. Stephen Lopez told NewsChannel 21 from the scene.

“It appears it was a failed attempt to take off,” Lopez said. “We responded, along with Sunriver Fire and Rescue.”

The first responders arrived and found the plane about 20 feet off the runway. The learned the plane's two occupants were unhurt and declined medical attention, the sergeant said.

Sunriver first responders also notified the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aircraft incidents. Lopez said no criminal charges are expected.

One of the resort community’s two runways was closed until the significantly damaged plane could be move to a safe location. It reopened at 7:20 p.m., Lopez said.