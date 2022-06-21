Bend-area man killed in single-vehicle crash on Ward Road; farmer leaves behind large family

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 39-year-old Bend-area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Ward Road east of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

Nathan Newsom died in the crash around 11:15 p.m. Friday when his 2007 Kia Sorrento went off the road and through a fence, Sergeant Jayson Janes said, adding that deputies are still investigating.

A GoFundMe page created to assist the family said Newsom left behind his wife of 23 years, Janis, and their 10 children.

It said he had served in law enforcement for 14 years while running a farm in Stayton. After losing two young children in recent years, the family moved to Bend last year and started Bend Community Farm.